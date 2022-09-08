Two found dead in Beaumont home, person of interest arrested

Police announced the investigation of two deaths at a Beaumont home Thursday and said a person of interest had been taken into custody.

Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of Creekside Lane Wednesday evening at 6:21 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Beaumont Police Department.

The statement said officers could not make contact with anyone inside, but saw evidence of a possible crime and entered the residence where they found two people dead.

The department said a person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges and was in custody.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed or any possible motive for the crimes.

The case is under investigation by the Beaumont Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Macias at 951-769-8500.

Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.