Two workers killed in freight train collision with equipment near Mecca

Union Pacific Railroad confirmed the deaths of two employees Thursday following a freight train collision with equipment on a siding east of Mecca.

The deaths and derailment of 7 train cars happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. north of Bombay Beach on the north shore of the Salton Sea, according to a Union Pacific spokesman Mike Jaixen.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm two Union Pacific employees were fatally injured in an incident that occurred today east of Mecca, California, around 3 a.m. PST," Jaixen said.

"The train operated by the two employees entered a siding where it collided with equipment occupying the siding," Jaixen added.

Union Pacific is working with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, according to Jaixen. There was no immediate identification of the employees who died.

"Our thoughts are with the employees' families and coworkers," said Jaixen, adding "Union Pacific employees who are struggling with today's tragedy are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Line 24/7 for additional support."

