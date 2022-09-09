9/11 memorial events in the Coachella Valley
- Palm Springs Fire Department - Remembrance ceremony at 9/11 memorial at 5:20 a.m.
- The Palm Springs Fire Department will live up to our promise and gather in remembrance of the tragic loss of lives on Sept 11, 2001. Personnel will gather at 5:20 a.m. in front of our 9/11 Memorial, located at 300 North El Cielo.
- At 5:46 a.m., the exact time the first hijacked plane struck the north tower, we will join in a moment of silence. Following the moment of silence we will hear from a retired FDNY Firefighter from Ladder Co. 85. At exactly 6:34 a.m., the PSFD Honor Guard will ceremoniously lower the Flag over the memorial to Half Staff. Please contact Captain Gunkel with any questions. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
- Desert Hot Springs - Ceremony at 11 a.m. at 1 Club House Drive
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1534 and 3699 are hosting a ceremony in Desert Hot Springs at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event will include guest speakers, a Desert Hot Springs High School Choir performance of the national anthem and a $10 pulled pork buffet.
- Patriotism plaques will be presented to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Palm Desert, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and Fire Station 37.
- The ceremony will be held at 1 Club House Drive in Desert Hot Springs.
- Palm Springs 9/11 Day of Unity free event at 3 p.m.
- 9/11 Day of Unity from 3:00 pm to 5:00 PM
- 480 Tramview Road, Palm Springs , CA, 92262
- We welcome all of YOU to join us for the 9/11 Day of Unity Through Service, Fun, and Information at James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center!
We prepared an afternoon full of activities for all ages, music, and unity. Nancy Irby has agreed to sing the National Anthem, and we look forward to meeting local city representatives.
It’s been more than 20 years since 9/11, a day we promised to #neverforget. Join us as we honor those we lost and the heroes through acts of service and reach across divides that extend past this day to inspire a lifetime of service in all Americans.
Spend this day with us in remembrance of lives lost on 9/11 and celebrate those who carried us through the hard times.
- Indio City Hall Candlelight Vigil at 6 p.m.
- Indio City Hall will host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. It will be led by community member Rudy Morales.
- La Quinta Candlelight Vigil at Civic Center Park starting at 7 p.m.
- Join your neighbors at the September 11th Candlelight Vigil to honor the victims of the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, PA terrorist attacks. There will also be a moment to reflect on the 13 soldiers who tragically lost their lives during the 2021 attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. This event will feature musical performances, speeches by local dignitaries, and public art composed from World Trade Center building remnants.
If you know of any other local events or remembrance ceremonies, let us know. Send them to our email at Share@KESQ.com