Burger King investing $400m in U.S. revamp to boost sales

Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales. The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. Wendy’s overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and held on to that spot last year.

