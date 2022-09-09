Fairview fire: Residents rescued despite days of evacuation orders
Firefighters battling the Fairview fire had to pause operations overnight in order to rescue people from inside the evacuation order zone, News Channel 3 has learned.
Some residents decided to stay inside their homes even into the third day of evacuation orders, reported Justin McGough, Day Operations Branch Chief on the Fairview Incident. The residents grew worried and called 911 as the flames moved closer to them.
'Trapped by fire'
McGough explained the prolonged overnight battle included areas that had been under evacuation order for three days "when the fire impacted those homes. Those residents called 911 because they were trapped by fire. We had to stop our operation ... had to put firefighters in harm's way to remove people that had chosen to stay home in an area that had been under an evacuation order."
A plea for the public
"Please please, please," McGough continued, "We take these evacuation orders very very seriously."
He acknowledged the inconveniences of asking people to leave their homes, but continued, "but we want you out of harm's way so that we don't have to continue to put our firefighters in increased harm's way to go in and get you into areas that we thought were previously unoccupied."
Check out Cal Fire's updating interactive evacuation map below:
Storm System May Aid in Dousing Deadly Fire Southeast of HemetThe fire is 27,463 acres and 5% contained.
HEMET (CNS) - Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered
by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews
today in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning
southeast of Hemet.
#FairviewFire Update— Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) September 9, 2022
@samanthaKESQ and I are 9 miles from Hwy 371 in Anza on Bautista Rd in Bautista Canyon
The fire is now at 27,319 acres and Still 5% contained @CALFIRERRU @KESQ @RSO @CHPInland @chpindio @Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/sLD86bvsQp
As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green,
yellow and red bands approaching the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley and portions of
the San Bernardino National Forest, where the blaze is concentrated.
Shortly before 11 a.m., all Cal Fire aircraft were pulled out of the
firefighting operation and grounded at Hemet-Ryan and San Bernardino
International airports, according to reports from the scene.
The NWS issued Flood Watch and High Wind Warning for Riverside County,
with up to 7 inches of precipitation possible in areas, raising the
likelihood of flash floods, mud and debris flows. The inclement weather was due
to Tropical Storm Kay, which had been a hurricane before hitting the Baja
peninsula in Mexico.
``Based on forecasts, this appears to be a dangerous storm,'' county
Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton said, urging motorists to
take precautions and not attempt to cross flooded roads.
Winds turned sharply eastward as the storm cells crowded into the
southern half of the county. The Weather Service predicted gusts of 55 mph in
the valleys and 75 mph in the mountains and deserts.
Sandbags are available at fire stations and hardware stores in
Riverside County.
With rainfall anticipated throughout the day Friday, chances of
containing the fire by early next week, which Cal Fire said was the objective,
seemed greater. It was unknown whether some of the evacuation orders might be
lifted by the start of the weekend.
By 7 a.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 27,463 acres,
but remains 5% contained -- a figure that hasn't changed since Monday.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De
Portola Road, west of Sage Road, north of East Benton Road and south of Diamond
Valley Road was under a mandatory evacuation.
Around the same time, a new evacuation warning was posted south of
Rawson Road, east of Washington Street and Anza Road, west of Highway 74 and
north of Highways 79 and 371, where residents were advised to be prepared to
leave should conditions change for the worse.
Mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents south of Cactus
Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, west of the U.S.
Forest Service boundary and east of Sage, west of Wilson Way, south of Highway
74, east of Fairview Avenue, north of Stetson Avenue, south of Minto, south of
Red Mountain, west and north of Stanley Road and east of Sage.
Other evacuation warnings were active for those living west of Reed
Valley Road and west of the USFS boundary, south of Stanley and north of Wilson
Valley Road.
Highway 74 in the San Bernardino National Forest was fully closed
between Mountain Center and Borco Street, which is in Valle Vista.
The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview
Avenue and Bautista Road.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen said firefighters were
strategically dispersed Wednesday, following a day that saw the flames
``outpace our efforts.'' Cal Fire established unified command with the USFS
Wednesday.
The Riverside County Emergency Management Department declared a local
emergency Wednesday due to the fire, enabling the county to apply for federal
and state relief. The Board of Supervisors is slated to formally approve the
proclamation during its meeting Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of
emergency covering the fire zone earlier this week.
Officials said the fire resulted in two civilian fatalities and one
civilian burn injury. Sheriff's officials confirmed Wednesday the two deceased
victims were found inside a vehicle in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon Road in
East Hemet Monday, apparently overcome by the flames while trying to leave.
The two victims have not been formally identified by authorities, but
friends identified them to reporters as Ian Compton and his autistic daughter
Mikayla Porter. Friends said their family pets were also killed. Compton's
wife, Tina, was severely burned and remains hospitalized.
A sheriff's official said Wednesday the woman, who was found outside
the vehicle on Avery Canyon Road, is expected to survive.
At least seven buildings have been destroyed and several more were
damaged. Friends said the Comptons' home was among the structures destroyed.
Evacuation centers were set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet,
Temecula Valley High School and the Temecula Community Center.
The Department of Animal Services said the San Jacinto Valley Animal
Campus was accepting large and small domestic creatures for safekeeping.
Livestock were being cared for at the Perris Fairgrounds.
All fees for retaining pets will be waived under the county emergency
order, agency spokesman John Welsh said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed
with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison
reported ``circuit activity'' in the area close to the time the fire erupted.