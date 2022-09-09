Fairview fire: Residents rescued despite days of evacuation orders

Firefighters battling the Fairview fire had to pause operations overnight in order to rescue people from inside the evacuation order zone, News Channel 3 has learned.

Some residents decided to stay inside their homes even into the third day of evacuation orders, reported Justin McGough, Day Operations Branch Chief on the Fairview Incident. The residents grew worried and called 911 as the flames moved closer to them.

'Trapped by fire'

McGough explained the prolonged overnight battle included areas that had been under evacuation order for three days "when the fire impacted those homes. Those residents called 911 because they were trapped by fire. We had to stop our operation ... had to put firefighters in harm's way to remove people that had chosen to stay home in an area that had been under an evacuation order."

A plea for the public

"Please please, please," McGough continued, "We take these evacuation orders very very seriously."

He acknowledged the inconveniences of asking people to leave their homes, but continued, "but we want you out of harm's way so that we don't have to continue to put our firefighters in increased harm's way to go in and get you into areas that we thought were previously unoccupied."

Storm System May Aid in Dousing Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet

HEMET (CNS) - Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered

by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews

today in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning

southeast of Hemet.

As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green,

yellow and red bands approaching the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley and portions of

the San Bernardino National Forest, where the blaze is concentrated.

Shortly before 11 a.m., all Cal Fire aircraft were pulled out of the

firefighting operation and grounded at Hemet-Ryan and San Bernardino

International airports, according to reports from the scene.

The NWS issued Flood Watch and High Wind Warning for Riverside County,

with up to 7 inches of precipitation possible in areas, raising the

likelihood of flash floods, mud and debris flows. The inclement weather was due

to Tropical Storm Kay, which had been a hurricane before hitting the Baja

peninsula in Mexico.

``Based on forecasts, this appears to be a dangerous storm,'' county

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton said, urging motorists to

take precautions and not attempt to cross flooded roads.

Winds turned sharply eastward as the storm cells crowded into the

southern half of the county. The Weather Service predicted gusts of 55 mph in

the valleys and 75 mph in the mountains and deserts.

Sandbags are available at fire stations and hardware stores in

Riverside County.

With rainfall anticipated throughout the day Friday, chances of

containing the fire by early next week, which Cal Fire said was the objective,

seemed greater. It was unknown whether some of the evacuation orders might be

lifted by the start of the weekend.

By 7 a.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 27,463 acres,

but remains 5% contained -- a figure that hasn't changed since Monday.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De

Portola Road, west of Sage Road, north of East Benton Road and south of Diamond

Valley Road was under a mandatory evacuation.

Around the same time, a new evacuation warning was posted south of

Rawson Road, east of Washington Street and Anza Road, west of Highway 74 and

north of Highways 79 and 371, where residents were advised to be prepared to

leave should conditions change for the worse.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents south of Cactus

Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, west of the U.S.

Forest Service boundary and east of Sage, west of Wilson Way, south of Highway

74, east of Fairview Avenue, north of Stetson Avenue, south of Minto, south of

Red Mountain, west and north of Stanley Road and east of Sage.

Other evacuation warnings were active for those living west of Reed

Valley Road and west of the USFS boundary, south of Stanley and north of Wilson

Valley Road.

Highway 74 in the San Bernardino National Forest was fully closed

between Mountain Center and Borco Street, which is in Valle Vista.

The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview

Avenue and Bautista Road.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen said firefighters were

strategically dispersed Wednesday, following a day that saw the flames

``outpace our efforts.'' Cal Fire established unified command with the USFS

Wednesday.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department declared a local

emergency Wednesday due to the fire, enabling the county to apply for federal

and state relief. The Board of Supervisors is slated to formally approve the

proclamation during its meeting Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of

emergency covering the fire zone earlier this week.

Officials said the fire resulted in two civilian fatalities and one

civilian burn injury. Sheriff's officials confirmed Wednesday the two deceased

victims were found inside a vehicle in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon Road in

East Hemet Monday, apparently overcome by the flames while trying to leave.

The two victims have not been formally identified by authorities, but

friends identified them to reporters as Ian Compton and his autistic daughter

Mikayla Porter. Friends said their family pets were also killed. Compton's

wife, Tina, was severely burned and remains hospitalized.

A sheriff's official said Wednesday the woman, who was found outside

the vehicle on Avery Canyon Road, is expected to survive.

At least seven buildings have been destroyed and several more were

damaged. Friends said the Comptons' home was among the structures destroyed.

Evacuation centers were set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet,

Temecula Valley High School and the Temecula Community Center.

The Department of Animal Services said the San Jacinto Valley Animal

Campus was accepting large and small domestic creatures for safekeeping.

Livestock were being cared for at the Perris Fairgrounds.

All fees for retaining pets will be waived under the county emergency

order, agency spokesman John Welsh said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed

with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison

reported ``circuit activity'' in the area close to the time the fire erupted.