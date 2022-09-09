Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center
Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced.
Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open!— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) September 10, 2022
SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)
SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) until inspections can be made. #FairviewFire #Caltrans8
The road was shut down on Wednesday due to the 27,000-acre Fairview Fire which started near Hemet.
Firefighters appear to be getting a bit of a handle on the fire, as some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings and roadways like Highway 74 were back open.
Cal Fire released a statement confirming that the recent rain has helped slow the spread of the wildfire.
Please continue to follow @CALFIRERRU on Facebook and Twitter for updates of the #FairviewFIRE. pic.twitter.com/fiwfAAOpCA— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 10, 2022