Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center

Published 7:26 PM

Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced.

The road was shut down on Wednesday due to the 27,000-acre Fairview Fire which started near Hemet.

Firefighters appear to be getting a bit of a handle on the fire, as some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings and roadways like Highway 74 were back open.

(Left) Evacuation map as of Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
(Right) Evacuation map as of Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Cal Fire released a statement confirming that the recent rain has helped slow the spread of the wildfire.

