Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center

Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced.

Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open!



SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)



SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) until inspections can be made. #FairviewFire #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) September 10, 2022

The road was shut down on Wednesday due to the 27,000-acre Fairview Fire which started near Hemet.

Firefighters appear to be getting a bit of a handle on the fire, as some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings and roadways like Highway 74 were back open.

(Left) Evacuation map as of Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

(Right) Evacuation map as of Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Cal Fire released a statement confirming that the recent rain has helped slow the spread of the wildfire.