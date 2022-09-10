Skip to Content
Angels’ Ohtani exits start in sixth with blister

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani exited Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning with a blister on his right index finger.

As Ohtani was warming up to start the sixth, he motioned to the dugout. Interim manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him. After conversing for several minutes, Ohtani walked off and was replaced by Jimmy Herget.

Ohtani yielded one run on six hits with seven strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight starts.

Ohtani remained in to hit to start the seventh.

