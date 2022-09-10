Palm Springs wins the 9 cities blood drive challenege

The winners of the 9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge were announced on Friday during Lifestream Blood Bank's Heroes Luncheon.

Palm Springs took home the big prize with residents donating the most pints of blood.

Officials with the blood bank say that this year's 9 cities challenge broke their all-time donations record with more than 1,1000 pints donated.

"We need the support of our community to donate blood to help save lives in the patient. That's what it's really all about. So if you pay it forward, now, you may have to use it in the future, and you're gonna want somebody in the community to be here to donate to help you," said Rick Axelrod, president/CEO of Lifestream.

News Channel 3 also recognized winning the Media Hero Award for the month of September.