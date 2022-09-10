The Tiafoe Effect: US tennis star has big impact in Africa

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sam Jalloh zig-zagged across West Africa last year coaching tennis to kids. He took with him rackets, balls and a cellphone loaded with photos and videos of a pro player to inspire the youngsters. That player was U.S. Open tennis star Frances Tiafoe. The move was to encourage more young Africans to get involved in the sport by showing them images of Tiafoe. He’s an American with Sierra Leone heritage. Jalloh’s phone has pinged and pinged this week with text messages from many of the kids. They are delighted and inspired by the 24-year-old Tiafoe’s stirring run to the U.S. Open semifinals.

By CLARENCE ROY-MACAULAY and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

