Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were found stealing from residences inside the evacuated properties near the Fairview Fire.

On Saturday, around 1:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Fairview Fire incident were dispatched to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road near Hemet to investigate three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer.

The deputies found the vehicle with one suspect inside and began a ground search for the other two suspects.  During a search of the area, deputies found a broken window to a residence in the 31400 block of Coralee Lane and did a security search inside. During the search, the two additional suspects were found hiding inside.

The suspects were found in possession of stolen property. All three suspects were arrested and booked on burglary and looting in an evacuation area charges.

Any member of the public with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Schmitt of the Hemet Sheriff by calling 951-791-3400.

