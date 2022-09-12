Indio police officer hit by car during pursuit released from the hospital

An Indio police officer who was injured after being struck by a vehicle during a foot pursuit Sunday morning has been released from the hospital.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. near Downtown Indio.

Police originally responded to a suspicious activity call on the 82-100 block of Highway 111. Callers said there were people loitering in front of a business and the parking lot. An officer arrived and made contact with the suspects.

The officer learned that one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man from Blythe, had several drug-related warrants for his arrest.

As the officer attempted to make an arrest, the suspect fled, leading to a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the shopping center. When the foot chase reached the intersection of Monroe Street and Hwy 111, the officer was struck by a vehicle and the suspect continued to flee.

The suspect was found and arrested a few minutes later on the 81900 block of Highway 111. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $20,000 bail at the Smith Correction Facility in Banning.

The officer was taken to a hospital via ambulance. They remained in stable condition and were released from the hospital on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic accident was not injured and is cooperative with the ongoing investigation.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident. Indio Police is also investigating the arrest for the active warrants.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Indio Police at (760) 391- 4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).