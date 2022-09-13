Canada makes Queen’s funeral day a holiday for fed employees

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. Trudeau says he’s working with the provinces on a possible public holiday for other workers. The late queen was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch. Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins. Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada.

