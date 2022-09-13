China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Moscow as he meets President Vladimir Putin a year after declaring a “no limits” friendship ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China has avoided violating sanctions but spent almost 60% more on importing Russian oil and gas in August than a year earlier. That tops up Moscow’s cash flow after Western nations cut purchases and expelled Russia from the global banking system. The Group of Seven major economies want to squeeze Moscow by imposing price caps on its exports. That requires cooperation from China, India and other energy-hungry Asian economies that are buying from Russia at a discount.

