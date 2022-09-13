Local businessowner, former Boys & Girls Club boardmember Sam Pace dies

Sam Pace, owner of Sammy's Place in Cathedral City, has died, the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City announced on Tuesday.

Pace was a former board member, volunteer, and mentor for the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City for over 15 years.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend Sam Pace. Sam’s life is that of one of service," reads the announcement by Boys & Girls Club.

Pace became a board member in 2012 and served faithfully until 2020.

He became a mentor in 2015 through the Department of Justice’s Mentoring program through Boys & Girls Club of America where he mentored several young men.

"Sam was quick with a note of encouragement but also lovingly expected his mentees to respect themselves and the people around them," writes the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City.

Sam Pace speaks with News Channel 3's Patrick Evans on Eye on the Desert in 2013

Pace founded and organized the annual Sammy’s International Meatball Festival. Past events have featured live music, wine tasting, raffles, classic cars and of course, a meatball tasting contest.

2017 International Meatball Festival in Cathedral City

This year will mark the 10th year of this festival, which will take place on October 2, 2022. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City.

"Sam was a father, step-father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, confidant, and mentor. He will be missed by all of us here at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City. Rest In Peace Sammy!" writes the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City.

Funeral Services for Sam Pace will be on Thursday, September 22 – Rosary from 10:00-11:00a.m.; Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m; and graveside to follow at St. Benedict Church located at 1022 W. Cleveland Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640.

Local Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, September 25 at 2:00 at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City located at 32141 Whispering Palms Trail, Cathedral City and at 4:30 at Sammy’s Place located at 69034 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234. Come share a story about our dear Sammy.

For more information, contact the Club at 760-770-4965.