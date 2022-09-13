Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing General Electric Co. workers says it’s reached a tentative deal with the company to speed up pay raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the agreement, workers at GE’s facility in Lynn would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years, instead of up to 10 under the old system. GE has already implemented an accelerated raise schedule at plants in New Hampshire and Vermont. IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that negotiated the deal, called it a “massive win” for workers.

