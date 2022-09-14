Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:45 PM

Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases

The U.S. has now joined the World Health Organization's list of countries where polio is circulating.

New York recently declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed and the virus was detected in the wastewater in several of its counties.

Now, doctors here in the Coachella Valley say they're concerned and want our wastewater tested for polio as well.    

Palm Springs currently tests the water for covid and monkeypox.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with infectious disease specialist, Dr. Phyliss Ritchie.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content