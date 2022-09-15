Skip to Content
Firebirds have released season promotional & theme night schedule

The schedule is expected to showcase 12 nights that will highlight a variety of special themes.

The promotional schedule for the Firebirds’ inaugural season includes:

December

Opening Night
Sunday, December 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Rally towel giveaway, presented by Acrisure

Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night
Friday, December 23 – 7:00 p.m. PT
Clear bag and magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Anheuser-Busch

January

Pride Weekend
Saturday, January 7 – 6:00 p.m. PT Pride flag giveaway, presented by McDonald’s

Sunday, January 8 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Firebirds pride logo sticker, presented by McDonald’s

February

Pink in the Rink Night
Saturday, February 4 – 6:00 p.m. PT
“I Pink For” rally towel giveaway, presented by Eisenhower Health

Hometown Heroes Night
Saturday, February 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Giveaway coming soon, presented by LiUNA

March

Military Night
Saturday, March 11 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Military coin giveaway, presented by Spotlight 29

Fuego’s Birthday
Sunday, March 12 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Youth jersey giveaway, presented by Verizon

St. Patrick’s Day
Friday, March 17 – 7:00 p.m. PT
Koozie giveaway, presented by O’Caine’s Irish Pub

Pucks and Paws
Sunday, March 19 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Travel dog bowl giveaway, presented by FirstBank

April

Kraken Night
Saturday, April 1 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Co-branded hat giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines

Fan Appreciation Night
Saturday, April 8 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Inaugural banner giveaway, presented by Acrisure

Go to cvfirebirds.com for more information.

