Firebirds have released season promotional & theme night schedule

The schedule is expected to showcase 12 nights that will highlight a variety of special themes.

The promotional schedule for the Firebirds’ inaugural season includes:

December

Opening Night

Sunday, December 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT

Rally towel giveaway, presented by Acrisure

Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night

Friday, December 23 – 7:00 p.m. PT

Clear bag and magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Anheuser-Busch

January

Pride Weekend

Saturday, January 7 – 6:00 p.m. PT Pride flag giveaway, presented by McDonald’s

Sunday, January 8 – 3:00 p.m. PT

Firebirds pride logo sticker, presented by McDonald’s

February

Pink in the Rink Night

Saturday, February 4 – 6:00 p.m. PT

“I Pink For” rally towel giveaway, presented by Eisenhower Health

Hometown Heroes Night

Saturday, February 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT

Giveaway coming soon, presented by LiUNA

March

Military Night

Saturday, March 11 – 6:00 p.m. PT

Military coin giveaway, presented by Spotlight 29

Fuego’s Birthday

Sunday, March 12 – 3:00 p.m. PT

Youth jersey giveaway, presented by Verizon

St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, March 17 – 7:00 p.m. PT

Koozie giveaway, presented by O’Caine’s Irish Pub

Pucks and Paws

Sunday, March 19 – 3:00 p.m. PT

Travel dog bowl giveaway, presented by FirstBank

April

Kraken Night

Saturday, April 1 – 6:00 p.m. PT

Co-branded hat giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines

Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 8 – 6:00 p.m. PT

Inaugural banner giveaway, presented by Acrisure

Go to cvfirebirds.com for more information.