Firebirds have released season promotional & theme night schedule
The schedule is expected to showcase 12 nights that will highlight a variety of special themes.
The promotional schedule for the Firebirds’ inaugural season includes:
December
Opening Night
Sunday, December 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Rally towel giveaway, presented by Acrisure
Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night
Friday, December 23 – 7:00 p.m. PT
Clear bag and magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Anheuser-Busch
January
Pride Weekend
Saturday, January 7 – 6:00 p.m. PT Pride flag giveaway, presented by McDonald’s
Sunday, January 8 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Firebirds pride logo sticker, presented by McDonald’s
February
Pink in the Rink Night
Saturday, February 4 – 6:00 p.m. PT
“I Pink For” rally towel giveaway, presented by Eisenhower Health
Hometown Heroes Night
Saturday, February 18 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Giveaway coming soon, presented by LiUNA
March
Military Night
Saturday, March 11 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Military coin giveaway, presented by Spotlight 29
Fuego’s Birthday
Sunday, March 12 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Youth jersey giveaway, presented by Verizon
St. Patrick’s Day
Friday, March 17 – 7:00 p.m. PT
Koozie giveaway, presented by O’Caine’s Irish Pub
Pucks and Paws
Sunday, March 19 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Travel dog bowl giveaway, presented by FirstBank
April
Kraken Night
Saturday, April 1 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Co-branded hat giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines
Fan Appreciation Night
Saturday, April 8 – 6:00 p.m. PT
Inaugural banner giveaway, presented by Acrisure
Go to cvfirebirds.com for more information.