Police: officers shoot armed man in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man brandishing what appeared to be a rifle in the street after a dispute with his family in South Los Angeles.

Two officers responded Saturday afternoon following a domestic violence call at a home about nine miles south of downtown LA, police said.

The man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, came out of the residence carrying a type of rifle, according to police.

At least one officer opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene, police said.

Investigators later determined the man was holding a realistic-looking airsoft rifle, ABC 7 reported.

Officials didn’t release details on the exact nature of the man’s confrontation with police or say whether both officers opened fire.

No officers were hurt. The shooting is under investigation.

