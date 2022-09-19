Construction on Herbert Hoover Elementary School Pedestrian Improvement Project Begins

Sidewalk construction began in Indio as plans for the Herbert Hoover School Pedestrian Improvement Project move forward. The year-long project will be completed in four phases and aims to improve sidewalks for residents, especially children who walk to school.

According to the City of Indio, the project also aims to remove and replace driveway concrete so it connects with the new sidewalks, reconstruct 56 pedestrian access ramps so they meet ADA standards and to improve or add new crosswalks.

One of the first streets to be worked on was on Valencia and Biskra. A resident of the neighborhood, Afred Carranza, has lived on the street for nearly 60 years and says that these improvements are being made.

“It’s way overdue for our city. I’ve been walking around for a longtime wondering why we don't have sidewalks," Carranza said.

City officials say that residents should expect some traffic delays due to construction. Despite some minor inconveniences ahead, city officials say that residents are welcoming the change overall.

"This is something that was specifically requested from a lot of those people in those neighborhoods. They want to see some sidewalks. They want their kids to be safe on their way to school. They want to have that opportunity to be able to walk in those neighborhoods safely," said Mayor Pro Tem of Indio, Oscar Ortiz.



For more information or assistance, you can visit: www.HerbetHooverProject.com