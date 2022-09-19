Palm Desert allocates $1 million for new turf rebate program in support of water conservation

Palm Desert has partnered with the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) to offer an additional $1 million to its community for a Turf Replacement Rebate program.

The city announced that starting Sept. 15, residents, businesses, and HOAs within Palm Desert who qualify for CVWD’s current Turf Rebate Program may apply for additional funds provided by the City to convert areas of living turf to drought-tolerant landscaping.

Lending financial support to CVWD’s existing rebate program will help additional residents and businesses move forward with the costly endeavor of converting living turf to drought-tolerant landscaping. It will also help the City and CVWD accomplish their mutual goals of increased efficiency in landscape water use, reduced groundwater consumption, and elimination of street water run-off.

“We know the importance of respecting and protecting our environment, and the new turf rebate program supports our Palm Desert communities in getting us ever closer to ensuring a healthy and vibrant future for our region,” said City of Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik.

The program was authorized by the City Council. It's the third time that the city has supported the reduction of water usage and encouraged the removal of turf and conversion to more drought-tolerant landscaping.

Two prior Turf Rebate Programs ran in 2010 and 2014.

CVWD currently offers a $3 per square foot turf conversion program. The additional funds pledged by the Palm Desert City Council allocates $750,000 for residential properties and $250,000 for commercial and HOA common area properties.

Residential owners can apply for an additional $3 per square foot, up to a maximum of 7,500 square feet of turf conversion. Commercial and HOA common area properties can be reimbursed an additional $1 per square foot up to 15,000 square feet.