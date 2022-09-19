Skip to Content
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Rio Vista Elementary celebrates their first Hispanic Heritage Month

PSUSD Joan Boiko

Rio Vista Elementary School is embracing Hispanic Heritage Month this week with a plethora of activities. The Principal Aaron Tarzian shared with us that this is the 1st time hosting Hispanic Heritage Month at the school. "It is very important we represent and celebrate who is represented at the school", says Tarzian.

A fourth-grade student named Valentino sang us a song in Spanish, that he learned from his father. "My mother says we only speak Spanish when we are home because she doesn't want me to lose or forget Spanish", says Valentino. He is looking forward to all of the Hispanic-related activities. "It is nice to see my school celebrate who I am, my family, my culture".

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

