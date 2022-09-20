FDA warns against Nyquil Chicken Tik Tok Challenge

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning against a new Tik Tok challenge that is targeting young people called the Nyquil Chicken challenge, which involves cooking poultry in the over-the-counter medication.



The FDA is saying that in addition to this not being a tasty way to eat chicken, it’s also extremely dangerous. In their statement, the agency says people don’t even have to eat the drug-soaked chicken to suffer the consequences of cooking the medication



“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs,” the FDA said.



Although young people often fall prey to these dangerous trends, mental health professionals like Palm Desert therapist Satish Reese say there are things parents can do to try keep them from participating in them.



“It's important to have an open line of communication with your kids. Also about the seriousness of this challenge, speaking with your kids about the dangers of the misuse of drugs, especially those spurred by social media,” said Satish Reese, LMFT.



The FDA also says parents can also keep OTC and prescription drugs away from children and lock up these medications to prevent accidental overdose.



