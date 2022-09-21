3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street in front of Indio Mufflers at around 1:40 p.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 14.

First responders arrived at the scene and declared Valenzuela dead.

A silver Lincoln Town car was being towed from the scene, but police have not confirmed if the car was involved.

There is no word on any arrests regarding the case. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.