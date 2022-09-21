Indio holds first-ever Emergency Preparedness Expo in honor of National Preparedness Month

The city of Indio held its first-ever Emergency Preparedness Expo today at the Indio Emergency Operations Center, next to City Hall.

“We’re doing this in celebration of National Preparedness Month, which occurs every September,” said Dennis Day, Emergency Operations Center Manager.

Dennis Day, Emergency Operations Center Manager

The event featured a mix of businesses from the City of Indio and Riverside County, including the Imperial Irrigation District, Southern California Gas, American Red Cross, and others.

“All the vendors here have a role that would either help in emergency preparedness before, during, or after an emergency,” said Dennis Day. He added, “I think public outreach and identifying the types of hazards that we’re susceptible to here in the Coachella Valley is important.”

"As we just saw with the Fairview Fire in Hemet, evacuations can happen very quickly so you want to make sure you have a go kit that includes all the things that you need for daily living," said Gerald Winkel, Disaster Program Manager for Riverside County with The American Red Cross.

Gerald Winkel, Disaster Program Manager for Riverside County with The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross created a checklist that can help people prepare ahead of an emergency situation.

"We're also highlighting our Sound the Alarm program, where anybody can call us and make an appointment for free smoke alarms," said Gerald Winkel.

The American Red Cross also offers several free emergency preparedness programs for community members, which are taught by certified presenters.

