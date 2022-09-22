Number of heat-related illness and deaths rise as Coachella Valley sees increasingly hotter days

Coachella Valley summers are getting hotter, and with that comes more heat-related illness and deaths.

An analysis of weather records of the past ten years from the National Weather Service revealed that the Coachella Valley is seeing more 110 degree or higher days. The Palm Springs area saw an all-time high of 123 degrees in June of 2021.

During the recent 2022 Labor Day heat wave, a total of 183 heat-related emergency room visits was documented from the period of August 28 to September 10, according to officials from the Riverside County Department of Public Health. The average number of visits was 13 per day in that time frame. There were five days during this period in which a "trigger" went off, indicating that there were significant increases in the number of visits compared to baseline.

For the same time period last year, we only saw a total of 63 heat-related emergency room visits, with an average of 4.5 visits a day. There was no "trigger" during this time frame in 2021.

Riverside County's chief epidemiologist says more needs to be done to get people to take heat waves seriously, especially as we see more 110 degree or higher days.

"Heat-related weather events are a top cause of human suffering and illness and death," said Wendy Hetherington, the chief epidemiologist of Riverside Department of Public Health. "Oftentimes, people don't take high heat warnings seriously because it's something invisible."

As we see more frequent heat waves brought on by climate change, we see more heat-related illness and death.

Morning anchor Angela Chen dug into our weather records to see how much hotter our valley is becoming, why heat-related deaths could be undercounted, and who is most at risk for heat-related death.

