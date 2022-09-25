Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit.

At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The man was wanted for several felony charges, including stalking, domestic violence and criminal threats, according to authorities.

The sheriff's department said the suspect used his vehicle to ram pursuing sheriff's vehicles. He subsequently lost control of his vehicle and collided with a fence, disabling his vehicle, they said.

The man allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended with the assistance of an RCSD service dog. The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading, stalking, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Martin of the Thermal station at 760-863-8990, or, to report tips anonymously, call 760-341-7867. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.