Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund

HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others are standing trial in Hong Kong for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen was first arrested in May together with others including singer Denise Ho on suspicion of foreign collusion under the national security law. While they have not yet been charged with national security-related charges, Zen and five others have since been prosecuted for failing to properly register the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. All have pleaded not guilty. They could be fined but face no jail time if they are convicted.

