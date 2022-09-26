One dead after police standoff in north La Quinta neighborhood

Authorities say a suspect was found dead inside a north La Quinta home early Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said the suspect was acting paranoid, but nobody else was hurt. The two family members who reported being shot at, but not hit, escaped without injury.

A Sheriff's statement said the male adult then reportedly locked himself inside a home on the 78800 block of West Harland Drive near Miles Avenue and Adams Street.

Authorities brought out a Bearcat armored vehicle and a SWAT team of officers along with a helicopter that was also seen circling the area as the suspect refused to leave the home. Negotiations were conducted.

Neighbors in the area said they could hear authorities giving orders at a house.

The suspect was found inside the home at approximately 3:00 a.m.

There was no immediate word on his identity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Lee of the Sheriff's Department Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

