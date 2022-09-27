Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:24 AM

Beaumont freeway traffic slowed by wreck involving two trucks and a car

A collision involving a stopped full-size truck, a box van, and another car was slowing Interstate 10 traffic westbound through Beaumont Tuesday. 

The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least a mile of traffic backup was reported. 

Eastbound freeway traffic was not impacted. 

There was no immediate word on injuries but plan ahead if you're heading toward Los Angeles this morning through the Banning-Beaumont area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content