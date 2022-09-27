Beaumont freeway traffic slowed by wreck involving two trucks and a car

A collision involving a stopped full-size truck, a box van, and another car was slowing Interstate 10 traffic westbound through Beaumont Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least a mile of traffic backup was reported.

Eastbound freeway traffic was not impacted.

There was no immediate word on injuries but plan ahead if you're heading toward Los Angeles this morning through the Banning-Beaumont area.