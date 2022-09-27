Skip to Content
Palm Springs man killed by vehicle after walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree

A Palm Springs man who was allegedly walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree and acting erratically was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said today.

At around 9:10 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man was reportedly walking onto the highway near El Reposo Street, punching vehicles and screaming, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.  

Radford said the man was subsequently struck by a 2018 Honda Civic traveling westbound on SR 62 approaching Valley View Street. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 31-year-old Jennifer Razo of Las Vegas, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.   

The incident was under investigation.

