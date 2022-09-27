Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:46 AM
Published 7:33 AM

Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire

Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire

Desert Hot Springs firefighters were mopping up early Tuesday morning following a fire that left two homes uninhabitable.

Firefighters said a carport fire spread to the two buildings on the 66700 block of Granada Avenue between Desert View Avenue and Hacienda Avenue at 3:20 a.m.

A carport and trash fire quickly spread to two houses.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained by 3:47 a.m., according to CalFire Riverside.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

Check back for updates as we get new information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content