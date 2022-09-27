Ukraine’s president: No talks with Putin if its land annexed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president is warning that Russia’s just concluded “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president. And Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for Russia’s “complete isolation” and tough new global sanctions. Speaking to the U.N. Security Council by video link over Russian objections Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged additional military and financial support to defend Ukraine “so the aggressor would lose,” and “clear and legally binding guarantees of collective security” for his country in response to Russia’s latest grab for Ukrainian territory. Ukraine called the emergency council meeting over the referendums.

