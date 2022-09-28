Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s

The Indio City Council approved a new zoning plan that marks the first comprehensive zoning update in the city in more than 30 years.

The Unified Development Code will bring together various zoning regulations in a handbook format that will be more descriptive and will utilize visual graphics to more accurately display and guide development across the city, officials announced on Wednesday.

The new zoning code also complies with the General Plan 2040, which was adopted in 2019.

“We’re excited about how this new zoning plan plays a key role in unlocking the true potential of Indio,” said Mayor Waymond Fermon. “It clearly defines how each piece of property fits into our goal of creating a better city to live, work, shop and be entertained.”

The city's General Plan 2040 provides the long‐term vision, goals, and policies for land use, development, and urban design in Indio over the next 20 to 25 years. It defines land use designations, enhancement of the Downtown and Midtown areas, preservation of existing neighborhood character, development of new growth areas, and mixed‐use corridor revitalization.

"This General Plan presents our vision for Indio over the next 20 years. This Plan is the culmination

of a multi-year community-wide effort to reflect and define who we want to be as a community.

We seek to enhance our local economy, maintain our “City of Festivals” reputation, while

simultaneously improving our access to quality education, housing, and jobs." - City of Indio General Plan

Check Out the Complete Plan Here

The Code also defines development policies for the desired uses, character, and form for each of the City’s unique neighborhoods, districts, and commercial corridors.

“The zoning plan will create a brighter future and stronger city for the people and businesses that call Indio home,” said City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “It sets the stage for a vibrant next act for our community.”

City staff and a consultant team began work on developing the new Unified Development Code when the General Plan 2040 was approved in 2019. Since then, the group has worked with the Planning Commission to conduct more than a half-dozen public study sessions and public hearings.

To learn more about the new zoning regulations, the Unified Development Code and General Plan 2040, visit Indio.org