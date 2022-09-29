Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets

DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee is charged with trying to sell classified information to a foreign government. The Justice Department says 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke of Colorado Springs was arrested Wednesday after allegedly passing information to an undercover FBI agent he believed was a representative of an unnamed foreign government. Court documents don’t identify the country Dalke allegedly believed he was providing information to, but they note he tried to verify the undercover agent’s affiliation by using a website for the Russian government’s external intelligence agency. He is represented by a federal public defender. The public defender’s office does not publicly comment on cases.

