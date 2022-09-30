Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology

A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was officially sworn in at Palm Springs City Hall.

Rostovsky said when he was first approached for the position, he was confused as a mental health professional, but then he discovered the role that he can play.

"We realized there's a lot of work that can be done in this realm with insurance navigation for electrolysis, hair transplants, botox, safe silicone injections, everything that we don't consider a necessary part of medical gender affirmation, which is very necessary to my community," Rostovsky said.

Rostovsky says that he is proud to have the opportunity to represent the Coachella Valley in this new position.