Met Gala to honor Lagerfeld; Loewe bowls over Paris fashion

PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director became the toast of Paris Fashion Week with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show. The display had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Jonathan Anderson’s triumph was the highlight of the season so far A giant bright red tropical flower, identified as an anthurium, was the centerpiece of this minimalist runway. The Japanese techno-fabric-loving house of Issey Miyake marked the end of an era, presenting its first collection since the death of the house’s eponymous founder last month. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced on Friday that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.