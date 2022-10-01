Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal

At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal.

Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him.

The suspect's vehicle fled the location.

The victim searched the area for the suspect and located the suspect's vehicle at a business in the 65900 block of Harrison Street in Thermal.

A second shooting occurred where the original victim and suspect exchanged gunfire.

A male juvenile in the original suspect vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time.

