Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.

