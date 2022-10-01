Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure. The decision was announced after Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe traveled to the country to meet with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the military junta in Guinea who took power in a coup in 2021. Guinea’s hosting of the continental championship had been under scrutiny for weeks after an inspection committee made a visit in early September. CAF said its executive committee would meet in Algeria on Saturday to discuss the details of re-opening the bidding process for the 2025 African Cup.

