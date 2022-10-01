India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India, calling it a “step towards the new era.” The government says the launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns. Reliance Jio telecom company plans to start from four metropolitan areas in October and hopes to reach most cities and towns in 18 months. Research agency OMDIA projects that with 369 million 5G subscriptions _ over half the total global 5G subscriptions currently _ India will be just behind China and the U.S. in world rankings by 2026.

