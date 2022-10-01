Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is vowing to put Italy’s national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs. Meloni on Saturday made her first public appearance since her party won the most votes in Italy’s national election last weekend. She addressed farmers at an agricultural fair in Milan sponsored by Italy’s influential Coldiretti farm lobby. Meloni said if her government follows Germany in taking a domestic approach to Europe’s energy woes, it’s not because she’s a populist, but rather “lucid.” Germany has refused to back a European price cap on gas, as Italy and other countries have sought. Her appearance came as Russia’s Gazprom utility informed gas giant ENI that no natural gas would be delivered to Italy on Saturday, further tightening supplies.

