October Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Girlfriend Factor

October's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is a local nonprofit the Girlfriend Factor.

The Girlfriend Factor firmly believes that education is the key to economic advancement and self-sufficiency among women and that women can accomplish anything they set their minds to when they have the support and encouragement of their girlfriends.

The nonprofit provides renewable educational grants and emotional support to adult women who choose to improve their position in life through higher education and occupational training.

GFF provides renewable educational grants of $3,000 per year to local women 25 years of age or older who are pursuing a specific educational path that leads them to a
specific employment goal. The group provides emotional support along with grants by way of a Recipient Relations Committee whose members are signed specific Recipients to stay in touch with and encourage.

GFF plans to invest the $25,000 grant to hire a local marketing firm, public relations messages, and create radio spots and possibly billboards. Post-pandemic, GFF says it needs to regain exposure in the local community, re-engage donors and successfully re-establish its two primary fundraising events.

The organization is hosting its GoGirl! Luncheon on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Miramonte Indian Wells Resorts & Spa.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

