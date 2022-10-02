Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Bank of Japan survey has found business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter. Japan is grappling with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and reduced economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Worries are growing about how the Bank of Japan hasn’t gone along with other central banks in tightening interest rates to curb growing inflation. The “tankan” survey released Monday showed more large manufacturers found business conditions to be negative rather than positive. Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers improved.

