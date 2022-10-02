Farm vehicle packed with people overturns in India; 26 dead
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond in northern India, killing 26 people, most of them women and children. Police say the wagon was carrying around 40 people returning from a ceremony at a nearby local Hindu temple Saturday night. Most of the deaths were due to drowning. At least 10 people were injured in the accident in Kanpur city, about 60 miles southwest of Uttar Pradesh state’s capital, Lucknow. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Uttar Pradesh’s top elected official Yogi Adityanath discouraged the use of farm tractors for passenger transport.