Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays

The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2.

The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 Highway 111.

Customers can expect to see their longtime favorite farms and vendors, along with brand new faces. Fun family-friendly activities are also planned throughout the season.

The market is a program of the Palm Springs Cultural Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing arts and cultural programming to the entire Coachella Valley.

Now with the move to Sundays, market officials hope to extend the market's reach to provide even more access to fresh, farm-direct produce to community members.

Customers of the Palm Desert Certified Farmers’ Market may use their EBT card to shop the market and can also participate in Market Match, the only nutrition incentive program in the Coachella Valley.

Market Match provides a dollar-for-dollar match for shoppers’ CalFresh EBT benefits at participating farmers’ markets, enabling low-income families to purchase more healthy fruits and vegetables. For example, if a customer spends $15 in CalFresh benefits, participating farmers’ markets provide a matching $15 credit to double the customer’s purchasing power for fresh fruits and vegetables.