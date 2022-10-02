Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia’s troubled soccer history

Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development that raised hopes of a turnaround to long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people. The death of at least 125 people at a league game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday is a tragic reminder that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game. The domestic league amid an investigation. Soccer is passionately supported in Indonesia but the country’s progress in the sport has been constrained by years of corruption, violence and mismanagement.

