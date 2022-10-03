Kimberly Palmer: How to handle your medical bills

Medical bills can quickly become overwhelming, but consumers often have more power than they might think when it comes to navigating them. Recent changes to how medical debt is reported by credit bureaus also help. The first step is always to closely check bills for errors and to ask your provider if you are eligible for any financial assistance programs, which many hospitals offer. If you need additional help, billing advocates and the employee benefits contact at your workplace can also assist. Finally, try to prepare for future bills by building up emergency savings and shopping around for in-network providers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.