Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 older women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial again on Monday. Billy Chemirmir was sentenced to life without parole this year for capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors are looking to secure a second life sentence against him in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. Charges against Chermirmir stacked up after his arrest in 2018 as police across the Dallas area re-examined deaths of older people that had been considered natural. Investigators believe he posed as a handyman or forced his way into apartments at independent living communities.

