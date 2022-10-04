Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene

Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago.

News Channel 3's cameras have been denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury.

A Palm Springs police officer who took the stand Tuesday gave testimony that is a key component of the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings.

Officer Johnathan Mosley testified he saw a tall, thin man in dark clothes running away, limping from the location.

Mosley said it was important enough to call out over the radio so officers could look for him, though there was no information to indicate the person was connected to the scene.

The defense argues this is the man who actually committed the murders.

Prosecutors say the argument is a "red herring."

Monday, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes Monday.

To begin the second week of the new trial, jurors loaded onto a bus from the Larson Justice Center in Indio to Palm Springs to view for themselves the area where the shootings happened.

Week 1

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.