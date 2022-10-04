SunLine to provide free bus rides as part of California Clean Air Day on Oct 5

SunLine Transit Agency will be offering free rides on its fixed route bus network as part of California Clean Air Day.

California Clean Air Day will be on Wednesday, Oct 5.

The day is built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to action to improve our community health. Sunline officials said that by joining together for a unified day of action, we can create new habits to clear the air for all members of California’s diverse communities.

As a project of the Coalition for Clean Air, the California Clean Air Day encourages individuals and organizations to commit to taking the Clean Air Day Pledge.

"SunLine has long been committed to clean air initiatives, and this special opportunity to ride buses within its clean fuels fleet allows others in the community to take the Clean Air Day Pledge, as well. It’s also a great way to ‘try transit,’" areas the announcement by Sunline.

For more information on California Clean Air Day, go to CleanAirDay.org.

To learn about SunLine Transit Agency and its decades-long commitment to zero emissions transportation, go to SunLine.org.